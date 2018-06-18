The Bauchi State Government has apologised to civil servants whose their names were omitted during the payment of the last month’s salaries in the state.

Liman Bello, the Head of Civil Service, rendered the apology while receiving an award of excellence in recognition of his selfless service, good governance and corrupt-free civil service in the state.

Expressing concern on the challenges encountered in the payment of last month’s salaries, he said government was working tirelessly towards the release of the affected workers’ salaries.

He said all the policies adopted in the state civil service were meant to ensue proper management of human resources aimed at restoring the lost glory of the service.

He reassured that the Mohammed Abubakar-led administration in the state would focus on improving the welfare of the people, especially workers, for effective service delivery.

Earlier, Khalid Ningi, the speaker, North East student’s parliament, had said the award presented to the head of civil service was in line with his leadership style of plugging leakages in the civil service.