In a determined effort to develop the critical sectors of capital and economic growth, Bauchi State Government set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a group of investors from France who are experts in human capital development.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Monday while receiving in audience, a team of investors on Human Capital Development from France at Government House Executive Chambers, Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed who noted that the state has suffered underdevelopment due to lack of human capital development, particularly in the state civil service, said that the MOU will in the first instance focus on civil service and agriculture sectors.

He also said that the decision of the investors to establish skill acquisition centres in the state would enable the beneficiaries to become useful members of the society by contributing to the advancement of the state in the selected sectors.

While speaking on agriculture, the Governor pledged to work with the investors for the production of organic products that will meet the European Union requirements by assisting farmers to develop their production.

Bala Mohammed then expressed confidence that the move would improve extension service in agriculture and pledged to provide an enabling environment for effective implementation of the investors’ projects in the state.

Earlier, the Team Leader, Mr Fabian Bidan said that the team would establish skill acquisition centres in the state for youth development and improve the agricultural sector.

He said in addition to the establishment of the skills centres, the team would finance the state government for the execution of capital projects to enable the governor to meet his obligation.