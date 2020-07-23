



The Bauchi State Government has flagged off the distribution of 700,000 face masks to beneficiaries in the state as part of efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who flagged off the distribution of the masks at the multi-purpose indoor sport Hall in Bauchi, said that the from the onset, the government initially planned to distribute 1 million face masks, but due to the challenge of space and logistics, the government could only afford to produce 700,000 face mask.

The Governor who was represented by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tella who also double up as the State Commitee Chairman of the COVID 19 Task force, said that one of the primary means of transmission of the deadly COVID 19 amongst others, is the emission of small respiratory droplets of the virus from infected persons who are either symptomatic, asymptomatic or a person with full blown Coronavirus.

According to the Governor, the NCDC protocol on combating the spread of the infection requires amongst others, ensuring physical distancing, wearing of face masks, contacting tracing and Isolation.





“Let me use this opportunity to remind us all that we are still under the grace threat of this disease. Remember that I am the first index case where I was isolated for twenty days. My brother the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tella, two Commissioners, Finance and local government and even my close friend in this state where equally infected”

“Furthermore, the State Government has directed the 20 local government Caretaker Commitee Chairmen to produce 10,000 face masks each and distribute accordingly. Government has also concluded arrangement to commence community active case search (community testing) in three local government areas of Bauchi, Kirfi and Bogoro. This is in line with the NCDC guidelines of actively testing people to ensure that the virus is eradicated in the state” The Governor said

Governor Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the provision of quality healthcare to the people of the state, pointing out that the state government partnered with the North-East Development Commission and established the Bauchi State Molecular Reference Laboratories at the State Specialist Hospital and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.