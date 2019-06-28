<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the establishment of a Petroleum Studies and Skills Acquisition Institute to train and produce professionals in the oil sector.

The Institute, according to a press release signed by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Ladan Salihu, would be established in collaboration with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU); Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State.

Ladan Salihu stated that “This was the outcome of the governor’s visit to the chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (ETF) and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He further said that the Institute, when it takes off would be located in Alkaleri town and also foster infrastructure development in the area.

It will be recalled that Alkaleri local government of Bauchi State is where the NNPC is currently prospecting for oil and gas in Benue.