<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Dass in Bauchi state, Alhaji Billiyaminu Othman, has charged legislators to ensure good governance through effective grassroots representation.

Othman made the appeal when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, paid him a courtesy visit in Dass,

“The legislature is one of the major attributes of democratic governance and if effective, could ensure good governance and provide a forum for grassroots representation.

“As legislators represent various constituencies, you have direct contact with the local populace and are able to have a feel of their needs and concerns,” he said.

The monarch urged them to sustain the legacy of peace, cooperation and bridge-building which existed between the assembly and executive arm of government.

According to him, the oversight role of the legislature enables it to review, study and evaluate the implementation of laws including the use of public funds and resources.

Earlier, the speaker solicited for support from traditional institutions towards effective democratic process in the state.

He said traditional rulers have a vital role to play towards consolidating good governance and sustainable peace and stability for the betterment of the citizens.