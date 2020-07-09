The Bauchi State government has debunked rumour making the rounds that it has concluded arrangements to reopen schools.
The state Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde, who stated this in an interview with newsmen, explained that the school resumption at this critical period would gulp millions of naira from the Federal Government for necessary arrangements towards preventing the spread Coronavirus.
According to the commissioner, the arrangements involved provision of hand sanitisers, face masks for students and teachers as well as creating more classrooms for physical distancing.
“The Federal Government and other stakeholders in the education sector are working ensure that all the NCDC protocols in preventing the spread of Coronavirus is fully in place before the schools reopens in order to save the lives of both students and teachers.
“The schools in the state will be open as soon as the Federal Government provides the needed assistance for the control of the pandemic in the country.”