



The Bauchi State govern­ment has debunked rumour making the rounds that it has concluded arrange­ments to reopen schools.

The state Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Us­man Tilde, who stated this in an interview with news­men, explained that the school resumption at this critical period would gulp millions of naira from the Federal Government for necessary arrangements towards preventing the spread Coronavirus.

According to the com­missioner, the arrange­ments involved provision of hand sanitisers, face masks for students and teachers as well as creating more classrooms for physi­cal distancing.





“The Federal Govern­ment and other stakehold­ers in the education sector are working ensure that all the NCDC protocols in preventing the spread of Coronavirus is fully in place before the schools re­opens in order to save the lives of both students and teachers.

“The schools in the state will be open as soon as the Federal Government pro­vides the needed assistance for the control of the pan­demic in the country.”