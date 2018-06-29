The Bauchi State House of Assembly has summoned the state Head of Service (HoS) and the Accountant General (AG) to appear before it on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, over deductions from salaries of some civil servants in the state.

The resolution to summon the two officers followed a motion on Thursday moved on the floor of House by Maryam Bagel, who is representing Dass Constituency. Bagel expressed concern over deduction of workers’ salaries in the state.

“Why should a sitting Head of Service come out to declare that the deductions made from salaries are of illegal allowances with his experience in the civil service?

“The Head of Service is telling us that all the years he served as one, he has been approving such illegal allowances knowingly.

“Is he saying there are any allowances our workers have been receiving that have neither executive approval nor structural approval? She queried.

Bagel further expressed concern over transfer of salary payment from the office of the Accountant General to the office of the Head of Service.

The lawmaker called on the legislature to invite the Head of Service to explain reasons for the sudden salary deductions from the wages of the civil servants.

She also urged her colleagues to invite the Accountant General to explain his role in transferring the function of his office to the office of the Head of Service.

Bagel called on the House to mandate the executive to make available to the lawmakers the report of all verification exercises conducted in the state as well as the report of the transition committee.

She also called for the formation of a special committee that would study the report and get back to the House for further action.

Seconding the motion, Aminu Tukur of Lere/Bula Constituency described the motion as timely, adding that, “the motion would restore sanity in the civil service of the state,”

The lawmakers, after deliberation, resolved that the HoS and the AG should appear before them on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.