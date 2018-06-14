The Bauchi State Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar has approved the sum of over N100 million as compensation of land for the establishment of Islamic University in Alkaleri Local Government area of the state.

The Director General, Bauchi State Geographical Information Service (BAGIS), Alhaji Baba Abubakar Suleiman, announced the amount at a press conference in Bauchi Wednesday.

Alhaji Suleiman said the university will be supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the governor had also approved the allocation of land to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project for the construction of combined junior and secondary school in Bauchi metropolis.

According to him, other projects approved by the governor included allocation of land to the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing for the construction of the second phase of the Federal Housing Programme in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area.

The director general added that Governor Abubakar, who is committed to the rule of law, had directed that all legally allocated titles granted right of occupancy at BSADP which were revoked without complying with the extant laws should be re-instated and re-granted to all affected titled holders irrespective of political differences with immediate effect.

Suleiman said the governor also revoked the title of Maiwa Farms of about 600 hectares allocated and granted tittle to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, the farm, which belongs to the Bauchi Investment Company has already been retrieved from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to the Bauchi State Government.