Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) has disclosed that as part of measure to combat Malaria, it has distributed 3.8 million mosquito nets.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Mohammed Sambo Alkali as part of activities to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day.

He said that the agency also conducted house to house campaign on nets utilization in 60 communities in the state in 2018.

According to him, BACATMA would also carry out a five-day environmental management in communities within the state capital and train personnel on ways to prevent the disease.

Speaking on the devastating effects of Malaria Dr Alkali informed that studies have shown that children account for 61 per cent of all malaria deaths in the world.

He however noted that, Africa accounts for 90 per cent of the Malaria cases in the world and accounts for 91 per cent of global malaria-resulted deaths.

He lamented that Nigeria accounts for 25 per cent of global malaria burden and 19 per cent of global deaths.

According to Dr Alkali, malaria is caused by a protozoan called plasmodium and commonly affects children under five years of age, pregnant mothers, Sicklers and people with low immunity.