The 2019 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course for the National Youth Service Corps members begins nationwide on August 20, the management of the scheme has said.

Those deployed to Katsina State have also been scheduled to report on Tuesday, 20th August.

The programme commences on August 20, and lasts till Monday, 9th September, 2019.

For those deployed to Katsina, the programme will take place at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, MD Yusuf Complex, Mani Road, Katsina, Katsina State.

A statement by the NYSC spokesman for Katsina State, Alex Obemeata, revealed that registration of prospective Corps Members commences on Tuesday 20th August, by 7.00 AM and will last two (2) days.

The statement warned that there would be no further registration after the cut-off date of midnight Wednesday, 21st August, 2019.

The statement added, ”All prospective corps members are advised to register within the stipulated period of two days — that is 20th to 21st August, 2019.

“The swearing-in ceremony will hold on Thursday 22nd August, 2019 at 10.00 AM.

“His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, will preside over the ceremony and declare the orientation course open; while the Hon Chief Judge of Katsina State will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the prospective corps members.”

According to the statement, a total of 1,700 prospective corps members are expected to participate in the exercise in the state.

Meanwhile, the Batch ‘B’ orientation course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC orientation camps nationwide as follows:

Commencement of registration – Tuesday, 20th August, 2019.

Cut-off date for registration – 12 midnight, Wednesday, 21st August, 2019.

Swearing-in ceremony – Thursday, 22nd August, 2019.

Official closing ceremony – Monday, 9th September, 2019.

All prospective corpsmembers are to proceed to their orientation camps at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

“Note that all kit items will be made available free of charge on arrival at respective orientation camps,” the NYSC bulletin stated.

“They are also advised to read the instructions on their call-up letters and adhere to them strictly and also to set out on time to avoid late night travels.

“Similarly, deployment, relocation and internal posting of corps members are treated in accordance with laid down policy and do not attract any fee.

“Prospective and serving corps members are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters with mischievous intentions that may want to lure them into parting with some money under the guise of rendering such services,” the bulletin further advised.