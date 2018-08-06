The last batch of 512 Muslims intending Pilgrims from Kwara have been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2018 Hajj exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Pilgrims departed the llorin international Airport on board a Max Airline Boeing 747 Aircraft at about 11am. on Sunday.

Among the last batch of the intending pilgrims include the state 2018 AMIRUL Hajj, Prof Halidu Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh and other officials.

No fewer than 1, 600 intending pilgrims who travelled through the State Muslims pilgrims Welfare Board are expected to perform the 2018 Hajj.