The last batch of Bauchi State pilgrims for the 2019 Hajj has left the country for Saudi Arabia.

The flight carrying the 545 pilgrims left the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport for Madina in the early hours of Sunday.

The airline also had 180 Plateau State pilgrims on board who were also part of the last batch.

The state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed; his deputy, Senator Baba Tela; the Acting Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Kasim Danlami and members of the state Hajj Steering Committee and officials of the state pilgrims Board were also on board the flight.

Speaking to journalists before their take-off, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to fulfil its campaign promises.

He promised to come up with new policies immediately he returns from the pilgrimage which he said will improve the well-being of the people of the state.

Governor Mohammed however, called on people of the state to continue supporting his administration.

He prayed to Allah to empower him and give him the wisdom to implement all the policies and programmes he had already initiated.