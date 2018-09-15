The first batch of Katsina State pilgrims numbering 551, arrived home after completion of the 2018 hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pilgrims were from Funtua zone comprising Bakori, Dandume, Funtua, Faskari and Danja Local Government Areas of the state.

The pilgrims arrived Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The pilgrims also arrived with both their handbag and suitcases.

Some of the pilgrims thanked the Almighty Allah for giving them the opportunity to perform the pilgrimage and return home safely.

Alhaji Zahraddeen Umar, one of the pilgrims, commended the state government for taking care of them during the hajj.

Umaru said that both the state and Federal Government deserve commendation for providing them with accommodation at Madina and Makkah.

Umar, who is among the media team, said that the 2018 hajj recorded successes, even though there were some problems here and there.

He also expressed appreciation to the state government for feeding them well during the pilgrimage.

Another pilgrim, Alhaji Nura Muhammad, commended the state government for sponsoring preachers and medical workers who guided and assisted the pilgrims during the hajj.

NAN also gathered that the second batch of the state’s pilgrims were already at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jedda, Saudi Arabia on their way home.

About 2,800 people performed the 2018 hajj from the state.