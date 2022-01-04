Bashir Tofa: Senator Kalu condoles with the people of Kano

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the death of the Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu, in a condolence message on Tuesday in Abuja, acknowledged the noble contributions of the late politician to nation-building through various platforms.

He stressed that the deceased was a statesman, philanthropist, and a strong advocate of democracy.

The Chief Whip of the Senate prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and make al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

“I condole with the government and people of Kano state over the passing of former Presidential candidate of the NRC in the June 12, 1993, election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

“The late politician played noble roles in the social, economic, and political development of the country.

“He was an astute politician who championed a positive cause for the society.

“His demise is a huge blow to the political class and Nigeria in general.

“I urge the Tofa family to uphold the good deeds of their patriarch”.

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to friends, associates, and followers of the deceased.