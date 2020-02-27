<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The reconciliation move by the Kano elders led by Alhaji Bashir Tofa to amicably settle the matter on the creation of new emirates has on Thursday suffered a set back.

Recall that the elders (Tofa and 20 others) had filed a suit before the High Court sitting in Kano State and presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, seeking to nullify the creation of the new emirates on the ground that it is will destroy the historical background and cultural heritage of the Kano emirate.

At the resumption of Thursday’s sitting, the plaintiffs counsel, Suraj Saida, SAN, informed the court of his clients intention to resolve the matter with all the defendants amicable.

Saida pointed out that his role is to ensure that full reconciliation is observed between the parties.





In a counter reaction, the Defendant counsel, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibahim Mukhtar, objected to the reconciliation by the plaintiffs saying the business of the day was to hear his application challenging the locus standi of the plaintiffs in the suit.

He explained that he was not involved in any reconciliation as a party and prayed the court to allow him move his application.

Presenting his application, Attorney General argued that Alhaji Bashir Tofa and other 20 have no legal power to represent over 15 million of Kano citizens.

He prayed the court to dismiss the case for lack of sufficient interest to show the court.

The Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir however adjourned the case to 9th April, 2020 to rule on the locus standi of the plaintiffs in the suit.