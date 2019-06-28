<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia indigenes based in United Kingdom have donated another consignment of medical supplies and equipment to the state.

The consignment was delivered to the state government by Dr Chima Nwaobilor, who coordinated the collection and transportation of the supplies.

The Personal Physician to the Governor, Dr. Micheal Enyinnaya, who is also in charge of coordinating the receipt and distribution of the items to hospitals in the state, described the gift as huge that will go a long way in boosting health delivery in the state.

Dr. Enyinnaya stated that this was the fifth time the state was receiving such donation from Abians in the Diaspora.

The supplies include High Resolution Ultra Sound Machines, Haemo Dialysis Machines, Mobile Monitors, Ventilators, and assorted hospital bed.

He thanked the donors and assured them of judicious use of the items.