Chief of The Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has enjoined Air Force Base communities across the country to exploit their rich cultural diversities to strengthen the bond of love and unity for the development of communities.

Abubakar spoke in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, at the second edition of the Nigeria Air Force Tactical Air Command Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) 2019.

The Air Chief, who was represented by the Commandant of NAF War College, Makurdi, AVM Charles Oghomwen, noted that with cohesion, the service could achieve milestones in its task of securing the country’s territorial airspace.

Abubakar said cohesion was an effective fighting tool against enemies, but attributed the successes recorded in insurgency to the benevolence of God.

“The modest achievements so far recorded by NAF is only possible with the help of God, the dedication of officers and airwomen and the unflinching support of the Federal Government in all areas, especially the fight against insurgency in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, herders’/farmers’ crises in the Middle Belt,” he said.

Abubakar lauded the contributions of the National Assembly and the Benue State government and the residents for supporting the activities of the service.

He said the NAF would continue to create the enabling environment through the provision of necessary infrastructure and other welfare packages to support its personnel to discharge their duties.

Also, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command AVM Charles Ohwo said the base’s socio-cultural activities, with the theme: Employing Culture As Tool For Strengthening Unity in NAF Bases, would deepen cultural ties among base communities and sustain their cultural legacies.