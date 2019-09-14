<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona are reportedly considering dropping their interest in Neymar to pursue the Brazil international’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar was strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, but the Spanish champions could not come to an agreement with PSG in terms of a transfer figure.

Barca have recently revealed that they are still interested in signing the South American, who starred at the club between 2013 and 2017 ahead of a surprise move to Paris.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Ernesto Valverde’s side could be ready to switch their attention to Mbappe, who is being tipped to leave the French capital at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are also being strongly linked with the France international, though, as Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be desperate to work with the attacker at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old, who has a contract with PSG until 2022, has scored 62 times in 91 appearances for his current club in all competitions – including twice in four outings this season.

Mbappe was in superlative form at the 2018 World cup in Russia contributing in no small measures as Les Blues defeated Croatia 4-2 in the finals to clinch the world cup for the for the second time coming 20 years after the won the first one in 1998.