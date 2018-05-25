The World Bank has thrown its weight behind the ongoing developmental drive of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, urging other states in the country to replicate the model.

Rachid Benmessaoud, Country Director of World Bank in Nigeria and Coordinating Director for Regional Integration Programme in West Africa, who led the bank’s delegation on a visit to Edo Government House, on Thursday, said: “Obaseki has established a flagship effort that has resulted in the Edo Azura Power Plant where he brought the World Bank Group together and we are ready to replicate the model and build more Azura projects in Nigeria and West Africa.”

He was accompanied on the visit by Eme Essien, the Country Manager, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nigeria Office; Muna Meky, Programme Leader; Kofi Nouve, Programme Leader; and Bayo Awosemusi, Lead Procurement Specialist.

Others included Feyi Boroffice, Senior Private Sector Specialist; Adetunji Oredipe, Senior Agriculture Economist; and John Paul Ngebeh, Senior Operations Officer.

Benmessaoud explained that the strong partnership between Edo and the World Bank was highly cherished by his institution, and commended the insistence of the Obaseki administration on transparency and accountability.

“I want to assure the governor that the World Bank will help in addressing the human capital needs by pulling her resources together to support the Edo State government,” he pledged.

In his response, Obaseki expressed the gratitude of his government to the World Bank for finding the state a worthy partner in its commitment to develop Edo.

He showcased the achievements of the government in agriculture to his guests and said that one of his goals was to replace crude oil with oil palm, as aggressive effort was being made to make Edo the oil palm hub in the country and beyond.

He highlighted some of the challenges faced by his government, including illegal migration and human trafficking, explaining that 60 per cent of returnees from Libya to Nigeria were from Edo.

According to him, “Trafficking is high because the people are very aspirational and are prepared to take the risk of embarking on the dangerous journey. If they can turn such zeal to learning a skill and contributing their quota to development, the nation will be a better place for us all.”

Benmassoud’s visit followed the visit of 11 executive directors of the Bretton Woods institution to the state for on-the-spot assessment of the bank-sponsored developmental projects in the state, recently.