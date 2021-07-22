The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has closed its bank account in the United States which also served as a central account for members to pay their monthly dues and contributions to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Head of Directorate of IPOB Chika Edoziem disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Thursday. According to Edoziem, the order which was given through the legal department of the group has also directed that another account should be open to serve the same purpose.

Edoziem disclosed that the group received a report from the bank that some yet to be determined persons reported that they were operating a fraudulent account and subsequently requested that it should be closed down.

Although the group said it is yet to determine those who originated the fraud report, but noted that a new account has been directed by Kanu, through the legal department to be opened.

The statement directed all members to obey their leader’s command and adjust to the new change.

‘That the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, worldwide Nnamdi Kanu authorised the opening of the IPOB USA families were instructed to pay in their monthly contributions.

‘That this same USA National account was also designated by our leader as the account for ESN worldwide contributions.

‘Following a report to the bank by yet to be identified persons that this account is fraudulent, the bank requested that the account be closed,’ Edoziem stated.