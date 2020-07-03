



A second generation bank, First City Monuments Bank in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Friday shut abruptly over the scare of Coronavirus.

Newsmen gathered that the bank closed down in the morning after some state officials stormed the bank to take samples of the staff.

It was reliably gathered that one of the customers who tested positive to Coronavirus had visited the bank during the week and as part of the contact tracing the state officials went to the bank to take samples of the staffs to be sure of their status.

A source within the bank said the shut the bank to decontaminate the hall and vicinity in line with NCDC and not to expose their customers to Coronavirus.





A customer disclosed to our correspondent that while he was in the bank staff told them that a suspected COVID-19 case was said to have been traced to this bank. We were told that the said patient whose status of COVID-19 has not been confirmed came to transact business during the week.”

Responding to the incident, Osun State Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, told newsmen that his men visited the bank to take samples.

His words: “I know my people went to take samples in FCMB from them and that will take about 48 hours before we see the result.”