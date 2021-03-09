



World Bank has made available N21 billion grant to enable women in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states affected by forced displacement participate in political and economic activities in Nigeria.

Other benefiting states include Taraba and Cross River.

In a document obtained by newsmen, the grant captured under the bank’s Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) seeks to fund qualifying local organisations and projects led by and working alongside forcibly displaced women in Nigeria that are high impact, innovative and contribute directly to promote and improve socio-economic recovery and political participation of women and girls in peacebuilding contexts.

The fund will equally reinforce the institutional capacity of civil society organisations working on women and girls in forced displacement. The funding, according to the bank, will be done through two funding streams which include institutional funding and programmatic funding.





The institutional funding which is between $2,500 and $30,000 is expected to provide institutional financing to local civil society organisations working with women and girls in forced displacement aiming to reinforce the institutional capacity of their organisations.

Also, programmatic funding which is between $30,000 and $200,000 will finance projects that implement programmatic activities aligned with WPHF Outcome contributing to enhanced socio-economic recovery and the political participation of women and girls in peacebuilding settings. While urging civil society organisations (CSOs) to apply for the fund on or before March 12, 2021, the bank also said that the grant would last for a maximum of two years.

“Projects should be implemented in the following location(s): Affected local government areas in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba and Cross River states in Nigeria. All or some of the states will be considered” it said, adding that qualified organisations include international, national and local women-led, women’s rights, feminist, youth rights, refugee or IDP-led civil society organisations with a proven track record of working with women and girls as well as forcibly displaced people.