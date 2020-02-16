<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), has presented cheques worth over twelve million naira to four communities across the state as first tranches of funds for the execution of their micro-projects as contained in their Community Development Plans approved by the World Bank.

The cheques, which were fifty per cent of the total funds needed for the projects was presented to them, by the General Manager, Mr Chudi Mojekwu alongside a member of Board of Directors of the agency, Prince Chris Azor.

The presentations which took place at the benefiting communities over the weekend, attracted opinion leaders, traditional rulers, Igwe in council and town union executives among others.

The communities are, Uke in Idemili North, Ifitedunu in Dunukofia, Nri in Anaocha and Awgbu in Orumba North council areas.

Uke Community chose to fence off their community town hall and construction of water borehole totalling over eight million naira while Ifitedunu community chose the construction of open market with modern toilet facility and water system worth over seven point eight million naira.

Similarly, Nri community is set to embark on the construction of Corpers’ Lodge and Installation of street lights to the tune of Nine million naira while Awgbu community went for the construction of borehole worth over seven million naira.





Addressing the communities, Mr Mojekwu explained that the project a poorest of the poor communities driven initiative as all projects are done and executed by the communities and revealed that as at December 2019, forty communities have been assisted to implement eighty-six micro-projects with sixty-five fully completed while about twenty-five are being flagged off this year.

According to him, the reason behind advancing the fifty per cent of the money to the communities is to ensure that they hit the ground running before the rainy season sets in to avoid interruption and called on community leaders of the towns to remain supportive in the actualization of the projects as members of the Community Project Management Committee are fully trained in World Bank’s implementation standards.

In their separate remarks, the traditional ruler of Uke, Igwe Charles Agbala and his Iftedunu counterpart, Igwe Emeka Ilouno, described Community and Social Development Project as an impressive strategy by both state government and the World Bank, assuring of their unalloyed support.

Also speaking, the President General of Uke, Chief Chuks Ezeoba, his Ifitedunu counterpart Chief Uche Olagwuncha and that of Awgbu, Dr JP Okoyeocha, as well as the Woman Leader for Uke, Lady Ann Okonkwo and her Nri counterpart, Mrs Anthonia Uke, said the projects are express needs of the communities and as such the impact on the people will be enormous and applauded Governor Willie Obiano for his human-oriented policies and programs targeted at rural dwellers.