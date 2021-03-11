



Sterling Bank Plc has assured the Cross River state government of its continued support and partnership in the implementation of the state’s health insurance scheme tagged ‘Ayade Care’.

The state government recently launched the scheme in Calabar, the state capital, as part of efforts to ensure health insurance cover for vulnerable citizens.

Obinna Ukachukwu, the bank’s divisional head, health and education sectors, said the state’s approach to the issue of health insurance is commendable as it differs from the norm experienced in the execution of most public service projects.

Describing Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, as a digital governor, Ukachukwu said he is happy that the state has partnered with Sterling Bank – the digital bank– on its health insurance scheme.

He explained that the bank has focused investments on HEART sectors over the years.





HEART stands for health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

“Health is the first pillar of the HEART strategy of Sterling Bank. That is why we are very passionate about the sector; especially because of its importance to the development of the economy and to the well-being of Nigerians,” he said at the launch.

He said Ayade Care will be the most digitally enabled state health insurance programme in the country as it is running on the internationally proven Rx health technology platform.

According to Ukachukwu, the platform was secured through the partnership of the state with a technology consortia led by ICT Health Solutions Limited; and Sterling Bank Plc as the scheme enabler.

He emphasized the bank’s commitment to sustaining the scheme while urging the state government to ensure the achievement of the purpose for which it was established.