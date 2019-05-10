<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 39-year-old bank manager, Lateef Ewedina, who allegedly stole N3.7million from a branch of Asha Microfinance Bank appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday.

Ewedina, a resident of Ipaja area of Lagos state, is facing a charge of stealing from his employer.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between September 2018 and March 2019 at Asha Microfinance Bank, Simpson Street, Ebute-Meta in Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant, a manager of the branch of the bank, had made fraudulent cash withdrawals and unauthorized cash disbursements of the depositors’ funds.

Oriabure said that an audit of the bank’s accounts by its auditor, Mr Ayedekun Rasheed, uncovered the fraud which was traced to the defendant.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence of stealing from one’s employer.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi said that both sureties must be above 40 years’ old and be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 14 for mention.