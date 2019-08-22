<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (KSCSDA) is to disburse over N300 million for micro projects in seven communities selected from three senatorial districts of the state.

The General Manager of KSCSDA, Mallam Momoh Dauda, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday said that the money was an intervention fund from the World Bank.

Dauda told newsmen in an interview that the projects would be executed this year under the World Bank Community and Social Development Projects.

According to him, N70 million of the money has been disbursed for the execution of the five communtiy projects and two Group Development Projects (GDPs).

He assured that the Gender and Vulnerable groups’ aspect of the intervention would be the first to be implemented, saying it dealt strictly with people with disabilities, the widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society.

“Especially, it is a new component which deals strictly with vulnerable people and we have been able to launch two, one each in Olamaboro and Kogi Local Government Areas.

“This is just the first phase of this implementation in Kogi, Olamaboro, Okehi, Okene, Ajaokuta, Ijumu and Ibaji Local Governments. By next month another phase of not less than seven will, as well, be launched. The process is on.

“In September, we will do more of that and possibly, round it off in October. By October, we should be able to have disbursed all this money to the communities and the groups,” he said.

The general manager said that 30 states were also accessing the World Bank intervention fund, adding that it attracted counterpart contribution of 20 per cent.

He said that the fund was being disbursed to communities as grants with 10 per cent contribution.

He also said that the 10 per cent contribution from communities was to enable them to access the intervention funds for the micro projects.

Dauda urged the well-to-do indigenes in various communities to assist their communities with the 10 per cent contributions to enable them to access the development funds.

The Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (KSCSDA) is to disburse over N300 million for micro projects in seven communities selected from three senatorial districts of the state.

The General Manager of KSCSDA, Mallam Momoh Dauda, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday said that the money was an intervention fund from the World Bank.

Dauda told NAN in an interview that the projects would be executed this year under the World Bank Community and Social Development Projects.

According to him, N70 million of the money has been disbursed for the execution of the five communtiy projects and two Group Development Projects (GDPs).

He assured that the Gender and Vulnerable groups’ aspect of the intervention would be the first to be implemented, saying it dealt strictly with people with disabilities, the widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society.

“Especially, it is a new component which deals strictly with vulnerable people and we have been able to launch two, one each in Olamaboro and Kogi Local Government Areas.

“This is just the first phase of this implementation in Kogi, Olamaboro, Okehi, Okene, Ajaokuta, Ijumu and Ibaji Local Governments. By next month another phase of not less than seven will, as well, be launched. The process is on.

“In September, we will do more of that and possibly, round it off in October. By October, we should be able to have disbursed all this money to the communities and the groups,” he said.

The general manager said that 30 states were also accessing the World Bank intervention fund, adding that it attracted counterpart contribution of 20 per cent.

He said that the fund was being disbursed to communities as grants with 10 per cent contribution.

He also said that the 10 per cent contribution from communities was to enable them to access the intervention funds for the micro projects.

Dauda urged the well-to-do indigenes in various communities to assist their communities with the 10 per cent contributions to enable them to access the development funds.

“Our mandate is very clear. Our commitment is to the poorest of the poor, to increase the access of the poor to social and infrastructural services. So, that is part of our responsibility, ” he said.

“Our mandate is very clear. Our commitment is to the poorest of the poor, to increase the access of the poor to social and infrastructural services. So, that is part of our responsibility, ” he said.