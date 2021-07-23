Bank of Industry advises Nigerians against grant application, registration

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has advised the general public to avoid any grant application and registration circulating on social media platforms with its name.

BoI, in a recent statement, said that it does not give out grants but business loans.

Describing the message as a scam, the Bank warned that it has no direct or indirect relationship with the people behind it.

“The attention of the Bank of Industry (BoI) has been drawn to messages in social media soliciting applications for a purported grant from the bank and wishes to state emphatically that it is not giving grants,” the statement read.

“In one of the messages sighted, members of the public are urged to go to “No. 13 Umo Edem Street, off Ekpo Abasi junction, Calabar, for image capturing to process their application.

“The Bank warns that this is a scam and it has no direct or indirect relationship with the persons behind it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BoI does not give grants, and it has not asked any agency or organisation to do so on its behalf.

“Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk.

“The Bank of Industry continues to prioritise its support for genuine MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth and wishes once again to advise members of the public to be careful of fraudsters.”