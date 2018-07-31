The World Bank, in conjunction with Enugu State Government, earmarked N40 million for developmental projects in four rural communities in the state, Dr Maximus Asogwa, the General Manager, State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) said.

Asogwa made this known on Monday in Enugu at the presentation of the first tranche of the fund to the communities, adding that the projects were in line with the policy thrust of the state government.

He said that the projects to be sited in Umualor, Amede, Olido and Umuadonuowo in Isi-Uzo and Igboeze North local government areas, would include provision of Primary Health Centre (PHC) facilities, electricity, housing and water projects.

The general manager urged leaders of the benefitting communities to use the fund for the projects and commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the counterpart fund, as well as creating an enabling environment for accelerated rural development in the state.

He added that the projects were community-driven as the communities were allowed to choose the projects they needed and handle the construction of such facilities.

He said “these projects, namely: boreholes, extension of electricity, schools and others, are to be maintained by the communities.

“The funds are disbursed in three tranches, which are 30 per cent, 50 per cent and 20 per cent. This is to make sure that the funds are not diverted.

“Today, we present the first tranche of about N3 million to each community involved.

The various community leaders who reacted to the gesture, lauded the World Bank, the Enugu State Government and CSDP for providing funds for their “key need’’ projects.

The Traditional Ruler of Olido Community, Igwe Augustine Ageshi, who spoke on behalf of the befitting communities, said: “we cannot thank you enough for providing us the opportunity to get the second necessity of life after the first, which is air.’’

Ageshi, whose community got borehole projects, said that the only way of showing appreciation to the government would be to ensure massive vote for re-election of Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Each of the four communities will get N10 million worth of project totalling N40 million with the projects scheduled to be delivered within six months.