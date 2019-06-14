<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 5,000 Ekiti youths have been engaged by World Bank in partnership with Ekiti State Government for Community Service.

The youths, who are within the 18 and 45 age bracket were engaged through the World Bank sponsored the scheme called Youths Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

YESSO is a community development programme where temporary jobs were provided for youths in the form of labour intensive activities involving cleaning of public utilities like; roads, buildings, palaces, drainages, among others.

Speaking with newsmen during the launching of the programme at Ifaki on Thursday, the Coordinator of the programme, Mr. Kolawole Omoyeni, said under Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s first tenure, this welfare programme was tagged Ekiti Youth Volunteer Scheme.

He said: “It was meant for youths who are certificated, having Ordinary National Diploma and above. They were given temporary engagement and paid N10,000 monthly.

“World bank came to support states who are having such programmes and since Ekiti has the scheme on ground, the bank considered Ekiti, public welfare is another target of the programme, and this time it is basically targeting youths from 18 to 45 years of age who are not certificated, that is, not having at least a school certificate.”