Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday donated three security vans worth millions of naira to traders in Lagos to boost security in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The vans were donated to the traders under the umbrella of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), Association of Progressive Traders (APT) and Balogun Business Association (BBA).

Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Lagos, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the bank’s Managing Director, said that the donation was in fulfillment of its promise to the traders three months ago.

Okonkwo said that the bank during an engagement with the traders three months ago realised that their major challenge centred around security.

He noted that the bank decided to facilitate security arrangements by presenting the three security patrol vans to them.

“We went over to ASPAMDA, BBA to see how we could serve them better and in that process a lot of issues came up which included issues about security in that area as well as infrastructure.

“We realised that security was a challenge when we made that visit and that also included the fact that the market does not have security patrol vehicles.

“We did made a promise that we will support them with that and that is why today we are presenting these vehicles to facilitate their security arrangements in the various markets”, Okonkwo said.

He also said that the bank had opened a portal for children and wards of their customers in the market that were unemployed to apply for jobs in the bank.

“As an institution, we do not take deposits and give loans alone, we realised from interaction that most of these customers have wards, children who have gone through university and are not still employed.

“So, we used the opportunity to create a portal for eligible candidates to apply and those that pass the recruitment exercise will be employed by the bank,” Okonkwo added.

Also speaking, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the bank’s Executive Director, Lagos and South West, said that the gesture was a way of rewarding the traders for their loyalty over the years.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that the bank would continue to deliver to all its customers and stakeholders.

Responding on behalf of the traders, Chief Daniel Oforkansi, ASPAMDA President, commended the bank for its kind gesture of giving back to the immediate community.

“We are happy and it is a big challenge to other competitors in the financial industry as Fidelity Bank has done exceptionally well.

“What they exhibited today shows that they are ready to promote our businesses”, Oforkansi said.