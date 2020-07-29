



Fidelity Bank Plc on Wednesday donated medical supplies and personal protection kits to the Oyo State Government to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The bank’s Regional Head for South West 1, Mr Adebayo Adeyinka, said 600 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 20,000 pieces of gloves and 1,000 pieces of face mask were donated to the state government.

He explained that the donation was part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the people and for the government to help those in the front line combating COVID-19.

Adeyinka said that “the Coronavirus pandemic spurred this particular donation of medical equipment, Oyo State Government has been very supportive of the bank and it is essential we reciprocate.





“These equipment will help the state government in fighting and getting rid of COVID-19.”

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, who received the equipment on behalf of the state government, thanked Fidelity Bank for the gesture.

Bello said that the donation of PPE even in the best institutions worldwide were hardly ever sufficient.

He added that “these equipment are actually what prepares and insulate the health care workers against being infected because we can’t afford to risk their lives.

“Fidelity Bank has actually done a great thing by giving us these very important items.

“They are key items, particularly in our isolation centres and different testing centres for usage by health care workers who are in the frontline.”