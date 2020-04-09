<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has commended those contributing to keeping the country safe as the world battles the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Akinwuntan, this group of people have continued to put the needs of others first and show sacrificial love to support the country’s effort at containing the scourge, stressing that the Bank remains grateful for their steadfast love for humanity in the execution of their daily task.

Specifically, the bank’s Managing Director in a media statement thanked “Caregivers, Doctors, Nurses, and all the hospital staff who daily put their lives on the line to make sure the battle against COVID-19 is won. They unrelentingly ensure citizens are cared for and that the hospitals are up and running despite the high risk to their individual health – we appreciate you.”

He also identified with security personnel who have remained loyal and dedicated to the common pledge as a nation as they continue to ensure safety and security for all during this crisis period.

Worthy of commendation too, Akinwuntan recognised the contributions and activities of the Special Task Forces both at the Federal and State levels, who have continually shown leadership in the management of COVID-19, monitoring the situation and keeping all updated, adding that those on essential services, including fuel distributors, bank staff, pharmaceutical personnel, grocery and food stores, amongst several others who daily face the challenge of providing for all also deserve accolades.





He enjoined Nigerians and residents of the country to continue to support the efforts of the various governments to stem the impact of the pandemic, urging them to maximise the palliatives offered by the government, corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals.

According to Akinwuntan, Ecobank in its efforts to ensure life is smooth as the world moves to curtail the spread of COVID-19, is making available its digital offerings, which give easy access to bank accounts, help to make payments, transfer funds, process salaries and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of homes without visiting the branch.

In his words: “These are unusual times for us as a country and the world at large. As a bank, we pledge to continue to ensure our services are available online and real-time to enable you consummate your banking transactions seamlessly. We encourage you to utilise our digital self-service solutions and alternate channels – Ecobank USSD [*326#], EcobankMobile App and Online Banking [EcobankOmni/Ecobank Online] platforms continue to be available for your use. Our interactive customer care – Rafiki on Facebook or WhatsApp, and our dedicated Customer Support teams, EcobankPay, POSs and ATMs are also available 24/7. Also, our neighborhood banking Agents (Xpress Points) are available to attend to you. Our Contact Centre support lines are available on a 24/7 basis – you may please call us on +234 1 277 2904, +234 700 5000 000 or email: [email protected] for further enquiries. I urge every Nigerians to stay safe as I am optimistic that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.”