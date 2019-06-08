<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, on Friday urged parents to build an enduring educational legacy for their children.

Represented by Mr Obaro Odeghe, Head, Corporate Bank Directorate, Okonkwo said that bequeathing a solid educational foundation was greater than leaving behind houses for one’s children.

The CEO made the remark at abforum hosted by the bank in partnership with Quelu Educational Center and Nubi Educational Consult in Lagos.

The forum, which brought parents and their children together, was titled, “Equipping Tomorrow’s Leaders.”

Also speaking, Ms Chioma Nwankwo, the bank’s Divisional Head of Private Banking, said: “Studying abroad is becoming more popular among Nigerian students as the country itself continues to pursue integration into the international landscape.

“The demand for professionals with global experience is rapidly increasing among local employers.

“Our private bank has therefore partnered with Quelu Advising Center over an interactive education advisory session to better equip our high networth and ultra-high net worth clients for future engagements in this respect.”

Nwankwo noted that the session was one of the fora put together by the division and targeted at the younger generation.

She said that the session was loaded with the necessary steps for achieving a greater future, “as wealth is preserved from one generation to another.”

Quelu Educational Center is an advisory company operating under Shorelight group of companies working with top-tier universities to offer services to prospective students who wish to study abroad.

The forum, which provided sufficient information and guidelines, extensively covered; Student profiling, advice on university selection and finding scholarship opportunities.

Other information shared included application and admission process, visa application preparation, amongst others.