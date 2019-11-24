<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank have commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on the launch of the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), which is aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible to residents across the state.

Edo State under Governor Obaseki recently launched the state’s Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and revamped Primary Healthcare Centers under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP).

Enrollment into the Edo Social Health Insurance Scheme has already commenced for residents in rural parts of the state, notably in Ovia North East Location Government Area of the state.

Officer in-Charge of World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria, Dr Peter Clement, said the vision of Governor Obaseki to consolidate the PHC agenda and the BHCPF is a demonstration of strong stewardship towards the attainment of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He urged the Edo State Government to leverage on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund as it will go a long way in enhancing the implementation of the Edo Health Improvement Programme.

“Both the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPBCDA) gateway will be crucial in fostering social health insurance and revamping of the primary healthcare facilities respectively under Edo-HIP,” he added.

Senior Health Specialist, World Bank, Olumide Okunola praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for the commitment to improve the wellbeing of Edo people, adding that the launch of the programme will provide Edo people access to Healthcare. He urged the people to embrace the programme.