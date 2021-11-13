Bandits shot dead in Benue

Soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised three bandits in an operation carried out in parts of the Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The new Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major-General Kevin Aligbe, made the disclosure at the weekend.

“There was dislodgement of bandits camp North of Katsina-Ala on Wednesday during which 3 bandits were neutralised and their camp burnt. No collateral damage done,” he said.

Aligbe, who just assumed duty as the Force Commander of the OPWS which covers three states of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba following the demise of his predecessor, Brigadier-General Clement Dayo Apere, stressed that the challenges of security in the country required everybody’s concern.

He earlier posited that the military alone cannot solve insecurity problems bedevilling Nigerians during an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi in aim to familiarise himself with the media.

“The issues confronting us as a nation requires everybody participation to close ranks. Military alone cannot solve insecurity problems. The military can only deploy so much power but we also need the mandate of the people on ground which is engraved in trust of the people.”

“The public should know that we (military) are part of the solution. They need to understand that we have priority which is the protection of lives first and property. We also create an enabling environment for economic activities to prosper,” he said.

Aligbe further assured that he would build on the successes of his predecessors even as his team will be more proactive in all its subsector locations in the three states of operation.