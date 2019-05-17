<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bandits have abducted seven persons, including a three-month-old baby, at Kanoma village in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to newsmen, the mother of the infant was also kidnapped while two people were killed during the attack.

A resident, Ibrahim Muhammed, was quoted as saying that suspected bandits besieged the area around 3am on Tuesday.

Muhammed said the attackers fired gunshots sporadically to scare the residents away.

He said, “It was while they were scaring the people with gun shots that they killed the two victims.

“We tried to raise the alarm to security agencies who were stationed in different places along the Sokoto-Gusau Road, but everyone was afraid of the assailants who were armed with powerful firearms.”

He said the gunmen went to the residence of one Dan Haja, a businessman, beat him with iron rods and inflicted serious injuries on him after which they went away with his wife and her three-month-old baby.

He said the bandits then moved to the house of Sani Abdullahi, a former government official, picked him along with six other persons and disappeared.

“At a later time, they called to demand a ransom of N50m for the release of those abductees,” Muhammed said.

When contacted, Mohammed Shehu, spokesman for the state police command, confirmed the attack, saying, “From the report we received, no one was killed and a total of eight persons, mostly women and children, were abducted by the attackers.”

He said the command’s tactical and anti-terrorism units had been deployed in the area to trail the bandits, adding that peace had been restored to the area.

Shehu urged members of the public to always report such attacks or suspicious movements in good time so that assistance could come early enough.

Meanwhile, six people have been confirmed killed and three others missing following fresh attacks on Taraba State between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Taraba attacks happened separately in Wukari and Donga local government areas of the state.

The Caretaker Chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Nashuka Ipeyen, told newsmen in a telephone interview that three Jukun youths were killed on their way to Wukari while their rice-laden vehicle was taken away by the attackers.

Ipeyen further explained that a Tiv man and two Jukun were also killed in Donga while three were missing following tension that greeted the killing of three youths from Donga who were on their way to Wukari.

The caretaker chairman noted that he was making frantic efforts to bring the situation under control.

He added, “I am out now to talk to the people on the need to stop the killings. Many houses have been burnt and valuable property destroyed. This is unfortunate and we must stop this hostility.”

The President General of Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Chief Goodman Dahida, in a telephone interview, said the attacks were carried out by armed robbers who had on several occasions blocked the said road and cause mayhem.

Dahida dissociated the Tiv from the attack and called on security agencies to help fish out the criminals terrorising the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, confirmed the attack, saying the police were on top of the situation. He added that a manhunt had been launched for those that committed the crime.

He said that security agencies in the state would not rest until those who were behind the nefarious act were brought to book.