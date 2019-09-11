<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A nursing mother and her three-month-old baby were among ten (10) women released from captivity on Tuesday night by bandits in Katsina State.

The gesture was the fallout of Governor Aminu Masari’s dialogue with the bandits.

The identities of the released women were given as Sa’adatu Garba, Dije Abdulmini, Dahara Garba, Salame Abu Musa, Rabi’atu Muazu, Shamsiyya Sabi’u, Halima Hambali, Barira Adamu, Manya Sani, and Maryam Sani.

The ten women were kidnapped while travelling to Shinfida village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state after security personnel escorting them from Jibia were ambushed by the bandits.

The ten women were brought to Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s office on Tuesday about 7.30pm by two representatives of the bandits.

Governor Masari said that the government’s dialogue with leaders of the bandits had started yielding results after he received the victims .

He directed the Transition Committee chairman of Jibia LGA, Mr. Haruna Musa, to take the women to Jibia General Hospital for medical examination before they are reunited with their families.

The Governor remarked, “We started the peace process since we started meeting with leaders of the bandits at their locations. They promised us that there are certain leaders of theirs that if we release them, they would release our people under captivity in the forest.

“They started last Sunday by releasing five and we are able to release seven of their people that are being detained in Kano, Kaduna and here in Katsina.

“We are happy to receive 10 females today (Tuesday) detained by the bandits. We have directed the chairman of Jibia Local Government to take them to Jibia General Hospital to examine them before they are finally taken to their village.

“The herdsmen have given us a list of their 18 people that are there awaiting trial. We will check those under detention with the police, DSS and those in prison custody. So long as they are not convicted, we will work out modalities of releasing them so that the rest of our people under their custody would also be released.”