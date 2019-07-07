<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State police command, in collaboration with the state government, has secured the release of 11 more persons from the hands of armed bandits through the government’s peace initiative.

The victims, who were held in captivity for more than two months, were unconditionally released to the state police commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo, at Gidan Dawa forest near Kaura Namoda local government, on Sunday.

Last week, the local vigilante group, known as Yan Sakai, released 25 Fulani they held since April. The armed bandits released 15 persons they kidnapped in return last Friday. All the captives were later handed over to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

While handing over the captives to the executive governor, CP Nagogo assured the governor that the police, being the lead agency in internal security, would continue to discharge its constitutional responsibility to ensure the state is rid of all criminal activities.

In his response, Governor Bello Matawalle expressed appreciation to the Commissioner of Police over his commitment to ensure the restoration of peace in the state and expressed optimism that with the way things were going, peace would soon be realized.