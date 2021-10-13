Bandits release 90 students, staff of FGC Kebbi

Bandits have released 90 abducted students and staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

The development comes 118 days after the bandits attacked the school.

The police public relations officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed their release on Wednesday.

A father of one of the abducted students, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed the release of the students.

“Yes. They were released yesterday but are still with the authorities. They are expected to undergo some medical check-up before they are released to their parents,” he said.

When asked if a ransom was paid before the bandits released the students, he said, “I am not going to speak on that. I hope the authorities are in the position to explain better.”