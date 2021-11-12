Nigeria

Bandits kill village head, nine others in Zamfara

15 seconds ago
Mmokutmfon-Abasi Etokakpan
Gunmen in the early hours of Friday stormed Birshin Fulani, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, and kidnapped a nursing mother of three children, Mrs Rukayyat Odedoyin.

Some bandits have attacked Tungar Ruwa community in Zamfara State, killing scores of locals in the operation.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village in the wee hours of Wednesday, searching the entire village and shooting at the villagers.

He added that nine villagers were killed, including the village head who was slaughtered in the presence of his subjects.

It was further learned that the gunmen also rustled livestock and burgled many shops and carted away with foodstuffs worth millions of naira.

However, the state Police Command is yet to confirm the attack.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories