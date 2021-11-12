Bandits kill village head, nine others in Zamfara

Some bandits have attacked Tungar Ruwa community in Zamfara State, killing scores of locals in the operation.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village in the wee hours of Wednesday, searching the entire village and shooting at the villagers.

He added that nine villagers were killed, including the village head who was slaughtered in the presence of his subjects.

It was further learned that the gunmen also rustled livestock and burgled many shops and carted away with foodstuffs worth millions of naira.

However, the state Police Command is yet to confirm the attack.