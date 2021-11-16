Bandits kill NSCDC officer in attack on Sokoto community

Bandits Monday evening attacked a community in the Sokoto metropolis, killed an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and vandalised the corps’ operational vehicle.

A source in Gidan Dare area told newsmen that officials at the NSCDC office in the area had tried to repel the attack.

“When the bandits came, the police were called but because the bandits were not on motorcycles, the police could not see them. The NSCDC officials tried to confront the bandits when they started shooting in the air and that was when their driver was shot three times. The vehicle crashed and some of the officers got injured while the bandits ran out of the area,” the source, who asked not to be named out of fear, said.

The chairman of Sokoto North Local Government, Mustapha Shehu, confirmed the attack to newsmen on phone and commended the security agencies for their efforts.

“They (security agents) tried their best but the bandits are in large number and came with sophisticated weapons. It surprised me that these things keep happening in our areas despite our efforts,” Mr Shehu said.

He added that a security reinforcement, including soldiers and police officers, stopped the bandits from attacking more people in the area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him. But a source at the NSCDC command headquarters in Sokoto said the State Commandant, Sale Dada, would brief journalists on the attack.

Residents of Gidan Igwai said bandits were terrorising the area incessantly.

Speaking to this newspaper on phone, some of the residents said despite the presence of security agents in and around the area, which is in the Sokoto metropolis, bandits were attacking and dispossessing them of their property.

Mustapha Ibrahim, a resident of the area, said he saw the bandits when they attacked on Monday.

“I was sitting outside my house when the bandits came and asked me to go back inside because I have a wound on my leg. They even asked me for cigarette,” Mr Ibrahim told this newspaper.

Another resident, Sulaiman Yakubu, said the bandits had sophisticated weapons.

“I was inside my house when my wives told me that they heard gunshots. I was arguing with them when the bandits shot in the air again. Terrified, I called policemen and they quickly came and spent some minutes before they left in their vehicle without leaving some of their men.”

He said the bandits had attacked his house twice.