



Bandits terrorising Kaduna State have killed nine people in communities in Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The killings were confirmed in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the killings to the state government.

According to the statement, “Security agencies have reported that bandits killed nine citizens in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Area.





“According to the report, the bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, after Ungwan Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead.

“They were identified as: Nura Rufai, Sanusi Gajere, Yakubu Labbo, Usman Dangiwa, Alhaji Abdulhamid and Janaidu Tsalhatu.

“Similarly, at Ungwan Maje, also of Birnin Gwari LGA, bandits shot and killed two persons, identified as: Haruna Dotu and Hamisu Mohammad.

“Armed bandits also attacked Kwama village in Giwa LGA and killed one Nasiru Rufai, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.”

The commissioner said: “Governor Nasiru El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families.”

Kaduna State has been under intense attack by bandits who raid communities, loot, kill and abduct people, almost on a daily basis.

The bandits are yet to release the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry, Afaka, Kaduna, who were abducted on March 11, 2021, when the hoodlums invaded the school.