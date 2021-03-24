



The Kaduna government says bandits have killed four persons in separate attacks in Igabi and Jema’a local government areas.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He added that in another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late Monday night.

According to Mr Aruwan, a clinic staff was killed, and three others sustained gunshot injuries.





He stated that bandits killed three persons in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area, in Monday’s early hours.

The statement said, “According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

“As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed the three citizens.”