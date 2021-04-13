



Bandits struck again on Monday in Kaduna State, killing a man, his seven-year-old son and three others in Giwa and Zangon Kataf council areas.

The gunmen also set seven houses, a car and motorcycle ablaze.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan identified the victims of the attack as Joshua Dauda, Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba, Florence Dennis and Isah Haruna.

Aruwan said troops went after the assailants, forcing them to retreat into the forests.

Security personnel also reportedly recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at a scene of the attacks.





Aruwan said security agencies reported that a gang of armed bandits was repelled at Rugan Bello, a settlement located off Kajuru-Buda Road in Kajuru council area of the state.

According to the report, the bandits invaded the village in the early hours of yesterday in an attempt to kidnap some locals but were resisted by community vigilante members.

“As the bandits retreated shooting rapidly, one of their members was hit by a shot and died instantly.

“Similarly, armed bandits stormed a sugarcane farm on the outskirts of Iyatawa in Giwa council area. One Isah Haruna, a resident of the area, was shot dead,” the Commissioner stated.