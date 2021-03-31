



Armed bandits have killed eight and injured four others in separate attacks across three local government areas in Kaduna State.

The local governments are Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru, according to a report made available to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

“The attacks were carried out at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area where bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

The state’s commissioner of internal security and homes affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks in a statement issued on Wednesday, said; “those who lost their lives in the crash are Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu , Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu.





“The injured are Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

“Aruwan added that in another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, killing one Amos Yari.

“Also armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a business man in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.”

He said Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.