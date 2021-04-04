



No fewer than five persons have been killed by bandits on Easter Sunday, just as two others were injured in Chikun and Jema’a local government areas of Kaduna State.

Report said a decomposing corpse was discovered in Zangon Kataf LGA of the State, but was buried immediately.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Katarma village in Chikun local government area. According to the report, five persons were killed in the attack.

“One person was injured, and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.

“In another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA. During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths, and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.





“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and Investigation. The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The deceased was reported missing on 24th March 2021. The corpse has since been buried.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

“The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress”. The statement said.