



Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Shagari quarters in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State and killed the leader of a vigilante group in the area, Ali Bahago, after a gun duel.

The hoodlums also kidnapped one Mr. Alex, a member of staff of First Bank and two other daughters of one Hassan Fari, a resident of the quarters, who slumped and died during the invasion.

A resident of the quarters, who survived the attack, Sagir Mohammed, told newsmen on Friday that the suspected bandits stormed the quarters at about 11:15pm on Thursday and operated for over 30 minutes, leaving many occupants of the quarters with varying degrees of injuries.

He said: “Bandits attacked Shagari quarters yesterday (Thursday) and killed Alhaji Ali Bahago, who is the leader of vigilante groups. He came to rescue us from the bandits but he was killed during gun battle with them.

“They also attacked Hassan Fari apartment and tried to kidnap him but he slumped and died instantly upon seeing them. When they discovered that he had died, they kidnapped two of his daughters and Mr. Alex, a staff of First Bank PLC in Funtua.”





Consequently, he called for the speedy completion of the police station located opposite Fire Service station in the area to stem the upsurge of security challenges.

He said: “If the police station is completed and begins operation, communities of Low-cost, Yanwanki, GRA, KTARDA Project Quarters, ABU/SBRS Quarters, Shagari Quarters and Zamfarawa Quarters will have rest of mind on the nagging issue of security disturbing the areas.”

Recently, he said KTARDA Project quarters, located close to the uncompleted police station, was also attacked by the mercenaries and they carted away property worth millions of naira.

He explained that the completion of the police station would curtail the pervading security challenges in communities within Funtua Local Government and its environ.

However, efforts to reach the spokesman of the state Police Command, Gambo Isah, on the incident were futile as his telephone lines were not connecting as of press time.