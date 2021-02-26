



Again, bandits have killed six persons and kidnapped 15 others in renewed attacks on communities in two local government areas of Niger State.

One of those killed was at Pandogari town in Rafi Local Government Area, where five people were abducted, while the remaining five were murdered in Gurmana in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state. Ten persons were kidnapped in this incident.

Both incidents took place Thursday night, according to an eyewitness who spoke to newsmen.

Apart from those killed or kidnapped, a large number of villagers were injured in the stampede that followed the activities of the gunmen and are presently receiving treatment at medical centres in the two local government areas.

“This thing has become a daily occurrence,” a disappointed top government official told newsmen on condition of anonymity.





“The attacks are creating daily IDPs and social problems for the state,” the official added.

Five persons were killed, while eight others were kidnapped in separate bandits’ attacks on Anwar Mahogi and Rsfingora communities of Rafi Local Government Area of the state also on Thursday.

Several cattle were said to have been rustled in the raid.

One of those killed in Angwar Mahogi was Dauda Daniel, a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora, who was said to be planning for his wedding slated for March 6, this year.

While the attack lasted, eyewitnesses said that a helicopter hovered in the skies apparently giving cover to the bandits.

There have been no response to calls made to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, for confirmation of the incidents.