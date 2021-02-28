



Bandits have killed seven people in three communities in Kaduna this weekend, raising the death toll in February to 97.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Sunday, February 28, 2021 that the latest attacked happened in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

Armed bandits killed Ibrahim Rabi’u and Abdulrahman Mohammad in Kajinjiri village, Igabi and similarly killed Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and Muhammadu Rabiu in Rago village, also in Igabi.





Michael Shadari, Clement Aura Bili, Danlami Shaban of Kutura station, Kajuru were also killed when bandits invaded their community.

One Kamal Murtala also sustained gunshot injuries in the Kajinjiri village attack and required medical treatment.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condoled the families of those killed in attacks, and wished the injured victim quick recovery.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 100 people have been killed by bandits since January, 97 of them killed in February alone.