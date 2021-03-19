



Thirteen persons have been killed by bandits following multiple attacks on communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna state.

Seven people were also injured while 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were burnt by the hoodlums.

The Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, the killings were reported to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

He said, in Gora Gan village, Zangon Kataf LGA, bandits killed one Irmiya Godwin who was returning from the farm while his brother escaped.

The commissioner said, in another incident in Kizachi village, Kauru LGA, bandits killed 10 people, while four others were injured, adding that 56 houses and 16 motorcycles, including several barns were burnt.

He listed those killed as Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (a one year-old daughter of Esther)





Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri and Joseph Ibrahim.

The statement said, in the attack in Masaka village, Chikun LGA, one Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured.

According to the commissioner, troops were eventually mobilized to the location to repel the bandits.

The statement further said in Kurmin village, Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Zakka Pada and injured one Pada Dalle during the attack.

Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.”

Kaduna state has been under intense attack by bandits with cases of killings and kidnappings occurring almost on a daily basis.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has vowed that he will not negotiate with the criminals.